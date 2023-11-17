Pedestrian killed in 40 Highway crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian died Thursday night in a crash on U.S. Highway 40.

Independence Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the highway in the area near 36th Terrace.

Police said a pedestrian crossing the road was struck by a Hyundai Tucson driving eastbound.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“The driver of the Hyundai Tucson remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” IPD said.

None of the occupants of the Tucson were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.