One injured after small plane crash near Ozark, Mo.

Ozark, Mo. plane crash
Ozark, Mo. plane crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been taken to the hospital after a small plane crash in Christian County Friday afternoon.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.

The plane crashed in a field near the intersection of State Highway F and W. Castlegate Drive.

We will provide more details as they become available.

