Missouri closes with a 31-9 run to stun Minnesota on the road 70-68

Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball...
Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Honor scored 16 points and Sean East II’s three-point play with 9.9 seconds remaining gave Missouri its first lead of the night and the Tigers held on — after rallying — to beat Minnesota 70-68 on Thursday night.

Minnesota’s Cam Christie missed a 3-pointer with time expiring. Mike Mitchell Jr. gathered the carom but couldn’t get the shot off as time expired.

The Golden Gophers led 59-39 with 11:25 remaining before Missouri launched its comeback. Noah Carter scored 13 points for the Tigers. Missouri (3-1) didn’t shoot its first foul shot until 5:21 remaining.

Dawson Garcia scored 16 points, Isaiah Ihnen scored 10 and reserve Pharrel Payne 10 for Minnesota.

Mitchell sandwiched a jumper and a 3-pointer around a 3 from teammate Isaiah Ihnen in an 8-0 outburst to give Minnesota (2-1) its first double-digit lead at 30-20 with 9:29 left before the half. With a 38-32 halftime lead, Minnesota extended the margin outscoring the Tigers 21-7 for the 20-point lead.

Minnesota entered the contest with a 2-0 record against the Tigers. Prior to Thursday, the last time the two met was Dec. 5, 1960 when the Golden Gophers won on the road, 60-56.

KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood
