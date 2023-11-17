Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missouri Board of Curators passes resolution for Memorial Stadium renovation project

FILE: Fans rush the field after Missouri defeated Kansas State 30-27 in an NCAA college...
FILE: Fans rush the field after Missouri defeated Kansas State 30-27 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A resolution to initiate renovations to Memorial Stadium was passed during an executive session meeting for the Missouri Board of Curators on Thursday.

The redevelopment project includes a renovation of the north concourse at Memorial Stadium along with other facility enhancements and new fan amenities. With the passing of the resolution, the Board of Curators authorized the university to issue a request for qualification to select an architectural and engineering firm to lead the project.

“We are building a championship culture at Mizzou, and this Memorial Stadium Project is an exciting development that will continue raising the national brand of Mizzou Athletics and demonstrates the university’s investment in the athletics department’s future,” said President Mun Choi. “This unique project has the potential to create new year-round connections with the community for the university to further engage the region, the state and our 362,000 alumni.”

Mizzou is 8-2 this season and ranked ninth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. On Saturday, they play Florida on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the latest development shows the momentum of the program.

“Memorial Stadium has bene packed all season long with five straight sellouts,” Drinkwitz said, “and we look forward to the north end zone development along with other stadium improvements. This is an important step forward for the overall experience for our fans, players and recruits on game day. It’s an exciting time to be part of Mizzou football.”

A new, expanded videoboard for the north end zone is already in the installation process, as well as an upgraded sound system. The university said it expects to have those developments installed for the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries
19-year-old Tyheem Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes.
Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl

Latest News

Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball...
Missouri closes with a 31-9 run to stun Minnesota on the road 70-68
Missouri running back Cody Schrader exults in front of the crowd after they defeated South...
No. 9 Mizzou faces Florida in home finale with New Year’s Six bowl still in play
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Schrader named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week following historic performance
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
East’s 20 points lead Missouri past SIU Edwardsville 68-50