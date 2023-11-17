Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood

KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 9:20 p.m. Thursday Kansas City Police were called to 42nd and Sterling on a shooting call where they found two victims.

First, police arrived at a parking lot just east of the intersection where they found a male shooting victim rushed to a nearby hospital and declared dead a short time later.

A couple hundred yards to the east, in a separate business parking lot, a second male shooting victim was found and declared dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at least one of the victims was shot outside in the parking lot.

Officers never received reports of any shots being fired inside any businesses in the area.

Detectives are processing the large scene in the parking lot to gather all the evidence that will hopefully give investigators more information on the sequence of events that led to the victims being shot.

If anyone heard or saw anything in this area or has any information please call police at 816-474-TIPS.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Tyheem Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes.
Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
God’s plan: Kansas City to host a second Drake concert in the spring
KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood
KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood
Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball...
Missouri closes with a 31-9 run to stun Minnesota on the road 70-68
Kanas City International (KCI) (MCI)
KCI expects near-record numbers during first holiday travel season at new terminal