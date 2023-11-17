KCPD: Double homicide investigation underway in Sterling Acres neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 9:20 p.m. Thursday Kansas City Police were called to 42nd and Sterling on a shooting call where they found two victims.

First, police arrived at a parking lot just east of the intersection where they found a male shooting victim rushed to a nearby hospital and declared dead a short time later.

A couple hundred yards to the east, in a separate business parking lot, a second male shooting victim was found and declared dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at least one of the victims was shot outside in the parking lot.

Officers never received reports of any shots being fired inside any businesses in the area.

Detectives are processing the large scene in the parking lot to gather all the evidence that will hopefully give investigators more information on the sequence of events that led to the victims being shot.

If anyone heard or saw anything in this area or has any information please call police at 816-474-TIPS.

