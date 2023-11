KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s local police departments will be showcased across the nation Friday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department will be featured on COPS Friday night.

The COPS show shared a behind the scenes look with a KCKPD patrolman who appears in the Friday episode.

The show can be seen on COPS.com.

