KCI expects near-record numbers during first holiday travel season at new terminal

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re flying out of Kansas City International (KCI) for the Thanksgiving holiday, expect longer wait times. KCI staff anticipate 405,000 travelers between Friday, November 17 to Tuesday, November 28.

This will be the first Thanksgiving at the new terminal and airport officials believe it will be one of the busiest in its history.

Staff recommends arriving at KCI at least two hours before departure time.

405,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday window is 15% busier than travel during Thanksgiving 2022.

These are expected to be the four busiest travel days, according to KCI officials:

Friday, November 17 - 40,000

Sunday, November 19 - 38,164

Wednesday, November 22 - 36,000

Sunday, November 26 - 43,100

Projections reflect the increase in travel since the new terminal opened. In March 2023, KCI reported 944,234 passengers, which is a 21.3% increase compared to March 2022.

Nationwide, TSA officials are expected to screen over 30 million passengers.

