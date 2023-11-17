Kansas City-area officers honored with Valor, Officer of the Year awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City-area officers were honored for their dedication after they died in the line of duty in the past year.

The Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association hosted the 52nd annual Awards for Valor Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of emergency responders and members of the public attended the ceremony.

The organization presented Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer, his K-9 Champ, and Fairway officer Jonah Oswald with the valor award.

ALSO READ: Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries

Officer Muhlbauer and Champ died after a vehicle crashed into their patrol SUV while on patrol in February.

Officer Oswald died from injuries he suffered when he responded to help other officers arrest two suspected car thieves in August.

Both Muhlbauer and Oswald left behind families and children.

Oswald’s mother flew in from San Diego to be present at Thursday’s ceremony. She said she is comforted knowing her son left a lasting impression on so many.

“All the beautiful stories, I’m just overwhelmed sometimes and I’m so pleased that he had that love, that he carried that love with him to help other people. That feels really good,” Paula Oswald, mother of fallen Fairway officer, said.

Three officers in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department were also honored during the metro-wide ceremony.

Sergeant Glenn Carter, Officer Chris Blake, and Officer Wesley Lundgren each took home Officer of the Year honors.

They are three of nine officers involved in a shootout at 18th Street and Wood Avenue in KCK on April 5. Investigators said alleged fentanyl dealers fired at the officers, including hitting Sgt. Carter with several bullets. He returned fire after being hit in the neck and arm.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.