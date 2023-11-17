Aging & Style
K-State gives AD Gene Taylor contract extension through 2029-30 season

Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season that includes a salary of $925,000 and retention bonuses at the end of each contract year.

Taylor will receive $250,000 after each of the next four years and $500,000 at the conclusion of the following three.

Taylor was responsible for hiring Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman, who is coming off a Big 12 championship and has the No. 23 Wildcats heading into Saturday’s game against rival Kansas still in the hunt to defend the title. Taylor also hired basketball coach Jerome Tang, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in his debut this past season.

Kansas State has excelled in other marquee sports, too. Its volleyball program has beaten top-10 teams Texas and BYU already this season, while the women’s basketball team is coming off an upset Thursday night of No. 2 Iowa on the road.

Taylor also has spearheaded millions in fundraising, which has resulted in major renovations to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a new football practice facility, a new stand-alone arena for volleyball and a training center for the school’s Olympic sports programs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

