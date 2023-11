KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Oak Park Northmen are this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

They defeated Park Hill, 17-14 to advance to the Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals.

The Northmen will play Liberty North on Friday night.

Tune in to this week’s KCTV5 News at 10 for this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

