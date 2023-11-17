Aging & Style
Grandview School District, neighbors grieve death of Amauri Hughes

By Alex Love
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview School District wants students to know they’re not alone. Amauri Hughes was in her senior year at GHS and had so much ahead of her before she was killed over the weekend.

This week, district leaders made sure students had mental health resources to turn to as they grieved her unspeakable loss.

In a letter sent out to families, the Grandview School District said they’re grieving with the Hughes family, and all those at GHS upset over her death.

That’s why Grandview gave students access to the CommCare Crisis Line at 1-888-279-8188 and the Mental Health Crisis Line at 988 to call any time day and night to seek counseling.

Those who live by where the killing allegedly happened were also in shock that something this horrific would happen in their neighborhood. One neighbor who only wanted to identify himself as Michael was from Grandview and was heartbroken to hear someone from his hometown was killed.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl

Another woman recalled Amauri’s family knocking on doors asking for help.

“It’s really sad, I don’t like seeing or hearing about people going through that where I’m from,” Michael said. “That’s a family’s life that’s changed forever.”

”I talked to the mother, and I was so upset I forgot her name,” Bessie Davis, who lives off College Ave. explained. “But she showed me the picture of her daughter and was looking for her. She wanted to know if I’ve seen her, and I let her know I hadn’t seen her.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family asking for help to cover the costs of laying Amauri to rest. There will also be a vigil in the parking lot here at Grandview High School on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to honor her life.

