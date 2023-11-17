God’s plan: Kansas City to host a second Drake concert in the spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Make that consecutive nights in March Drake will perform in Kansas City.

Live Nation announced Friday morning that the Grammy-award-winning artist has added a performance on Sunday, March 3 at T-Mobile Center.

The news comes four days after his “It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?” tour with J. Cole released he would perform in Kansas City on Saturday, March 2.

Drake released his latest album in October titled ‘For All the Dogs’ with J. Cole featured on the album. According to Billboard, this latest release earned Drake his 13th No. 1 Album on the Billboard 200 Chart. The set scores the largest streaming week of 2023 in the U.S. for any album, with over a half-billion streams for its songs.

General public tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. in person at T-Mobile Center Box Office, online at t-mobilecenter.com, or charge-by-phone at 888.929.7849.

Cash App card presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.