George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74

FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and the Gang, appear at the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2014. Brown died Nov. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, after a battle with cancer. He was 74. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — George “Funky” Brown, the co-founder and longtime drummer of Kool & The Gang who helped write such hits as “Too Hot,” “Ladies Night,” “Joanna” and the party favorite “Celebration,” died Thursday in Los Angeles at age 74.

Brown died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by Universal Music. He had retired earlier in the year, nearly 60 years after the band began, and revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Kool & The Gang has sold millions of records with its catchy blend of jazz, funk and soul, what Brown liked to call “the sound of happiness.” In 1964, Brown helped launch the Grammy-winning group, originally called the Jazziacs, along with such friends as bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, brother Ronald Bell on keyboards and guitarist Charles Smith.

After years of relative obscurity, name changes and personnel changes, Kool & The Gang broke through in the mid-1970s with “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging” among others songs and peaked in the late ‘70s-mid 1980s, with hits ranging from the ballads “Cherish” and “Joanna” to the up-tempo, chart-topping “Celebration,” now a standard at weddings and other festive gatherings.

In 2023, Brown produced the band’s latest album, “People Just Wanna Have Fun,” and released his memoir “Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me.”

He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made in his honor to the Lung Cancer Society of America.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

