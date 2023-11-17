Aging & Style
Friday night football: Kansas sub-state, Missouri quarterfinals continue high school playoffs

(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the final weekends of high school football in Kansas and Missouri comes Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week is the Oak Park Northmen.

For scores and matchups we’re following this week, check below. Tune in to KCTV5 News at 10 for our Friday Night Blitz with scores and highlights of each game.

Kansas 6A:

Blue Valley at Gardner-Edgerton

Kansas 5A:

Mill Valley at Blue Valley Southwest

Kansas 4A:

St. Thomas Aquinas at Tonganoxie

Missouri Class 6:

Nixa at Rockhurst

Oak Park at Liberty North

Missouri Class 5:

Grain Valley at Webb City

Missouri Class 4:

Nov. 18: Nevada at Kearney

Missouri Class 3:

Odessa at St. Pius X

