Friday night football: Kansas sub-state, Missouri quarterfinals continue high school playoffs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the final weekends of high school football in Kansas and Missouri comes Friday night.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week is the Oak Park Northmen.
For scores and matchups we’re following this week, check below. Tune in to KCTV5 News at 10 for our Friday Night Blitz with scores and highlights of each game.
Kansas 6A:
Blue Valley at Gardner-Edgerton
Kansas 5A:
Mill Valley at Blue Valley Southwest
Kansas 4A:
St. Thomas Aquinas at Tonganoxie
Missouri Class 6:
Nixa at Rockhurst
Oak Park at Liberty North
Missouri Class 5:
Grain Valley at Webb City
Missouri Class 4:
Nov. 18: Nevada at Kearney
Missouri Class 3:
Odessa at St. Pius X
