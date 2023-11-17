Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FORECAST: Seasonable start to the weekend with showers expected Sunday into Monday

Seasonable start to the weekend with showers expected Sunday into Monday
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place for Sunday and Monday because of a cold front sweeping through, bringing in showers and colder conditions just in time for the start of Thanksgiving week. Right now, the start of rain chances will be Sunday afternoon with higher chances Sunday night into Monday morning. The system will stall on Monday allowing for some wrap-around showers throughout the day Monday, into Monday night. The models are hinting at a possible change to wintry mix and snow for areas north of I-70. Behind the front, temperatures will measure significantly different than this week with highs in the 40s. So, as you are packing for Thanksgiving travels the jacket is a good idea. Friday temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the mid-50s and sunny skies. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, it will be a cold one as temperatures will struggle to move out of the 30s. That said, at least the pattern stays dry. By Friday, it’s a different story. Both long-range models are on board with a storm system coming in which could bring snowfall. Of course, this is not ideal for holiday travel and shopping. The First Warn 5 weather team has your back and will continue to monitor the situation, updating you when we have more data.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Big Changes on the Way
Big Changes on the Way(KCTV 5)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
19-year-old Tyheem Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes.
Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries

Latest News

Seasonable start to the weekend with showers expected Sunday into Monday
Seasonable start to the weekend with showers expected Sunday into Monday
Temperatures cool down on Friday.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler end to week arrives Friday
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler end to week arrives Friday
Rain Chances
FORECAST: Last day in the mid 60s as colder temperatures move in to stay for a stretch