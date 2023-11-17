FIRST WARN FORECAST: Rain chances increase Sunday evening with light showers expected Sunday and Monday

Friday panned out to be a bit cooler, but temperatures were still right around average for this time of the year! Friday night plans will be chilly, but the breeze at least stays light. Lows overnight will take a dip to the lower 30s. We are expecting a wide range of weather this weekend, starting with a beautiful day, Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and lower 60s are on the table for the afternoon, keeping a light breeze. Clouds increase on Sunday and temperatures start to drop a bit to the 50s. This is our next chance for rain. First Warns are in place for both Sunday and Monday thanks to the moisture expected in the region.

Sunday should start dry, with the outer rain bands moving in during the afternoon and evening. I am not expecting a washout for Sunday and Monday, but we will keep off and on chance into Monday evening. Could be heavy at times, but most of our rain should be on the lighter side. We need the moisture, but totals will be on the lower end from a couple tenths of an inch to three quarters of an inch in some lucky spots. Highs starting on Monday drop to the 40s and should stay that way all next week. Thanksgiving Day features 40s, but should be dry. We are keeping a close eye on Friday. Some of our new data is trying to bring a rain/snow mix through the region. The latest timing and track is still way too far out to nail down, but that storm system is of interest to the weather team.

