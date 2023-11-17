Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler end to week arrives Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cooler air moves in tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak on Friday. By the afternoon look for increasing sunshine and temperatures that will climb into the middle 50s. The weekend starts out warmer with highs near 60 degrees, but we have added a new First Warn for Sunday with rain arriving a little earlier for some parts of our viewing area.

Rain will continue to fill in from west to northeast Sunday night into Monday morning before gradually tapering off at night. Most of the rain will be light to moderate for the majority of the event which means flash flooding is not a concern at this point. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s Monday with a bigger cooldown mid to late in the week. Another front slides in midweek drawing in even cooler air from the north which will keep temperatures in the upper 30s Thanksgiving day.

