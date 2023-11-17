Federal jury convicts Missouri man of robbing Shawnee bank
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal jury convicted a Missouri man of robbing a bank in Shawnee.
Court documents and evidence revealed at a trial said 53-year-old Richard Ruston of Independence, Missouri, entered the First Interstate Bank on Shawnee Mission Parkway and displayed what a bank teller believed to be a gun while demanding money.
Ruston left the bank on July 20, 2022, with $2,974 in cash.
The bank robbery was investigated by the FBI, Shawnee Police Department, Merriam Police Department and KCPD.
