Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – A 3-year-old dog at an animal shelter in Chicago has found his forever home after his story went viral.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

The shelter shared photos on Facebook of Elvis earlier this week, who was sadly left behind as the only dog in the kennels.

However, after receiving nationwide attention, Elvis was adopted on Friday.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.

They shared a photo of the happy family.

The shelter said it was fate for Elvis to end up with Loren, who has worked as an Elvis impersonator in the past.

“This couple is head over heels in love with their new family member and already has a dog bed and tons of toys waiting for him at his forever home,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter said Loren and Drew have also been longtime supporters of The Anti-Cruelty Society and have hosted fundraising events in the past.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

If adopting Elvis wasn’t in your future, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
A man was accused of robbing the Commerce Bank on the Plaza Thursday afternoon.
FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
19-year-old Karla Brown is on life support after a shooting at the Independence Center Mall on...
Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries
19-year-old Tyheem Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes.
Man charged in connection to death of 17-year-old girl

Latest News

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Police: Shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire Hospital
Campbell's Chunky released a behind-the-scenes picture of a commercial shoot. Kansas City...
Keeping up with the Kelces: Where America’s new celebrity sports family will be in KC this weekend
Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud...
Judge denies Trump’s request for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year