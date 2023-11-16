Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try

Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.(Michigan Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Gray News) – A woman in Michigan has a new appreciation for second chances after winning the top prize in the state lottery’s 500X Money Maker second chance game.

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, bought two Money Maker tickets and won $500 on one, but the other was not a winner.

She earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.

“I saw an email that I won $100,000 in the second chance drawing, but I didn’t believe it was real, so I called the lottery,” Micale-Thomas said. “When they confirmed I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. 500X Money Maker is my new favorite game!”

She told lottery officials she couldn’t sleep the night before getting her check and got out of bed at 3 a.m., ready to drive to headquarters.

With her winnings, Micale-Thomas plans to take a trip to Las Vegas, donate to a few charities and save the remainder.

Each second-chance drawing awards:

  • 1 winner of $100,000
  • 5 winners of $10,000
  • 20 winners of $1,000
  • 60 winners of $500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Jorge Recio's family is remembering him as a hero after he attempted to help his neighbor under...
Grieving family remembers loved one as hero
I-70 footage as of 4:05 p.m.
Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash, interstate reopened
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

Latest News

JoAnn Woody, Red Cross Executive Director
Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC