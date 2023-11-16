Water main break closes Argentine Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to Kansas City, Kansas Public School District, Argentine Middle School is closed Thursday.

A water main break is the reason for the untimely closure.

The district posted the closure on their social media page early Thursday morning.

Urgent: Argentine Middle School is closed today (Thursday, 11/16) due to a water main break. We will keep you posted... Posted by Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools on Thursday, November 16, 2023

District administrators stress although there are no classes today they will keep families notified of when repairs are complete and students are welcome back.

Teachers are instructed to report to Central Office by 9 a.m. Thursday.

