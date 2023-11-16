Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Residents urge KCPS to move bus stop after violence in area

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A school bus stop should be safe, but that may not be the priority for the Kansas City Public School District.

A violent act occurred at 56th and Jackson in the afternoon that resulted in a man being shot to death in his front yard.

It happened in broad daylight and at the same corner, near the same time that David Colon’s 7-year-old son was being dropped off after attending Banneker Elementary School.

“This was really crazy. I mean, the guy literally got killed on the same corner where they dropped off my son,” Colon said. “And this is not the first time it’s happened either. I mean, there’s been problems with that corner for a long time.”

Neighbors have reported several instances of gun violence in the area. One of them, Donna Cage Cupit believes there have been at least a few shootings in the past few months.

“Move the bus, move it. I don’t want nobody’s kid to get hurt because of somebody doing something stupid,” Cupit said. “I want everybody’s kid to be safe.”

Moving the bus stop to 55th and Jackson, like Colon and at least one other parent want to do, is not as easy as it sounds. It’s only one block away, but KCPS said there are multiple considerations that determine a bus stop.

As of Wednesday evening, Colon’s son had to get off at the unsafe bus stop.

KCPS told KCTV5 in emails that bus stop locations are picked based off of “bus stops have to stay within the guidelines of being a two-block walk or less for our students, along with safety in relation to traffic, sidewalk access, and corner safety. These factors all taken together mean that our bus stop locations are chosen very specifically and methodically.”

The School District said the process to getting a bus stop changed should begin with a request to the principal of the school. Colon tried to do that on Tuesday, but was told to contact the transportation department.

Colon said parents of students using this bus stop have already made that request and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Leiana Victor is forced to put a porta potty in her yard because she can't get her sewer llines...
Plumbing problems force woman to place a porta potty in her yard
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

Latest News

Residents urge KCPS to move bus stop after violence in area
“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really...
Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over
“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really...
Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Witnesses claim ‘WWE style wrestling move’ led to death of auto parts store alleged thief