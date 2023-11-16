Aging & Style
Police making arrests after protest turns violent outside Democratic National Committee HQ

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the...
U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital were responding Wednesday night to a violent protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.

Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were also responding to the disturbance.

Police said some members of Congress had been evacuated from the area, but provided no additional details. Officials sent an alert to congressional staffers telling them no one would be permitted to enter or exit any House office buildings.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said he was evacuated from the building by police after protesters began “pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

