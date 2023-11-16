Aging & Style
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting at a Wendy’s Wednesday night.

Police said the two individuals were shot in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on Platte Falls Road. Both victims were men.

The critically injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as new info becomes available.

