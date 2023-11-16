Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Mo-ped crash leaves rider with critical injuries

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mo-ped rider suffered critical injuries in a crash Wednesday night.

KCPD said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Rockhill Road just past 57th Street.

Police said a red vespa was heading northbound on Rockhill Road when a white Volkswagen Jetta began to pull out from the curb.

The driver of the Jetta told police she did nto see the Vespa as she was pulling out, and the Vespa struck the front left side of the Jetta, causing the driver to fly over the hood and land on the pavement.

Police said the Vespa driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jetta was not injured in the collision, police said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Leiana Victor is forced to put a porta potty in her yard because she can't get her sewer llines...
Plumbing problems force woman to place a porta potty in her yard
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

Latest News

KCPS approves resolution to pursue bond addressing $400 million in deferred maintenance
Lawsuit claims negligence from police officers, improper training led to fatal Independence crash
“The child care system sector is significantly underfunded and the business model is broken and...
As the childcare crisis continues, one nonprofit shares how businesses can become part of the solution
As the childcare crisis continues, one nonprofit shares how businesses can become part of the solution