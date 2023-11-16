Mo-ped crash leaves rider with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mo-ped rider suffered critical injuries in a crash Wednesday night.

KCPD said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Rockhill Road just past 57th Street.

Police said a red vespa was heading northbound on Rockhill Road when a white Volkswagen Jetta began to pull out from the curb.

The driver of the Jetta told police she did nto see the Vespa as she was pulling out, and the Vespa struck the front left side of the Jetta, causing the driver to fly over the hood and land on the pavement.

Police said the Vespa driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jetta was not injured in the collision, police said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.