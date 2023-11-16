Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missouri’s access to full-year postpartum Medicaid benefits extended

By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that Missouri was approved to extend its comprehensive Medicaid coverage for postpartum individuals over the first 12 months.

The move was possible because of a bill signed by President Joe Biden in December, which cemented a key section of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I applaud Missouri’s decision to extend postpartum coverage for a full year after delivery. Today’s announcement marks another important milestone in the effort to confront the nation’s maternal mortality and morbidity crisis,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

DawnElyn Schneider serves as Chief Network Development and Population Health Officer for Central Ozarks Medical Centers, a non-profit network of clinics in southwest Missouri. Schneider said roughly 70% of COMC’s pregnant patients are covered by Medicaid.

“I really do think we will see a an improvement of health outcomes for our maternal and postpartum patients,” said Schnieder.

An August report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed between 2018 and 2020, an average of 70 pregnant women died per year, with 2020 seeing the largest amount, 85 deaths.

Even more troubling, 84% of those deaths were determined to be preventable including those caused by substance-use disorder and other mental health conditions.

Schneider said being able to address these serious problems earlier in the postpartum period helps make two lives healthier instead of just one.

“This 12-month extension is going to come at a cost savings for the state as a whole, recognizing that we are able to address those health concerns earlier before they become a crisis,” Schneider said.

According to DHSS, a new initiative called the Maternal Mortality Prevention Plan will be announced in the coming days, based on legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson in July.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Leiana Victor is forced to put a porta potty in her yard because she can't get her sewer llines...
Plumbing problems force woman to place a porta potty in her yard
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

Latest News

One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
Missouri’s access to full-year postpartum Medicaid benefits extended
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting
KCPS approves resolution marking intent to pursue bond addressing $400 million in deferred maintenance