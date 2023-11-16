Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires

Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter’s Executive Director JoAnn Woody is in flight to Maui.

She said the news reports, pictures, and videos just months ago worried her for the families and Red Cross workers on the ground.

She flew out of KCI Thursday around 5:30 a.m. and is expected to land there around 1:30 p.m. Central Time.

“I really believe with all my heart that to be a good representative of the Red Cross you need to experience the mission,” she said.

Thousands are still without a home after more than 100 days since the wildfires ripped through Maui. Four people are still missing.

“There are still more than 6,000 people in hotels right now in Hawaii because they can’t go home. There is no home. So right now, our focus is working on connecting families with other organizations and agencies to see what resources are there.”

She will work with partners from the federal, state, and local levels to move everyone on the same path toward safety and housing. A big goal of this visit is to connect people with programs available that they may not know are there.

“There’s no stronger way to be able to speak to who we are and what we do, the best way is by experiencing it.”

It’s a job Woody has worked in before, being in that liaison-type role working with officials, community members, and organizations.

“I think I can take some of those conversations off their plate and maybe help guide them a little through some different perspectives.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Jorge Recio's family is remembering him as a hero after he attempted to help his neighbor under...
Grieving family remembers loved one as hero
I-70 footage as of 4:05 p.m.
Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash, interstate reopened
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

Latest News

Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
Local Red Cross Director flies to Maui in wake of devasting wildfires
The blood drive at Arrowhead Stdadium will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.
‘An easy thing to do to help others’: Hundreds of donors give blood at Arrowhead Stadium
‘An easy thing to do to help others’: Hundreds of donors give blood at Arrowhead Stadium
Missouri's top elected offices are all occupied by Republicans, including Secretary of State...
We asked Missouri’s GOP leaders if convictions would affect their support of Donald Trump