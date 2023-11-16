Aging & Style
KSU’s Tomlin applies for diversion in bar fight case

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket past Montana State guard Caleb Fuller during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Suspended K-State Forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is seeking to get a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an October bar fight dropped.

Manhattan Municipal Court records show Tomlin has applied for a diversion. A diversion conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tomlin was arrested October 29 for a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar. Coach Jerome Tang suspended the forward the next day “for not living up to the [required] expectations.” Tang did, however, iterate his and the team’s support for Tomlin as he moved through the legal process.

