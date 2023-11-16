KCPS changes bus stop location after parents voice concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Public School bus stop at the corner of 56th and Jackson is being moved after parents express concerns about safety.

A district official told KCTV5 Thursday that the stop would be moved a block to have kids dropped off at 55th and Jackson.

The concern came after a man was murdered at the original bus stop on Monday, Nov. 13 in the afternoon just before kids would have been exiting their school bus. The crime scene was active until 8 p.m. Monday, causing police officers to walk kids to their homes.

“The guy literally got killed on the same corner where they dropped off my son,” David Colon told KCTV on Wednesday.

A KCPS spokesperson confirmed with KCTV5 Thursday morning that the bus stop will be moved.

Neighbors and parents in the area said the corner of 56th and Jackson has seen multiple shootings in the past year, and it makes sense to change the bus stop.

KCPS advised parents interested in changing their children’s bus stop to first contact the school principal with their concerns. Then, a second step would be contacting the KCPS Transportation Department.

Colon said he attempted to contact the school’s principal and was told to contact the transportation department instead.

