KCPS approves resolution marking intent to pursue bond addressing $400 million in deferred maintenance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution Wednesday night signaling the district’s intent to pursue a General Obligation Bond in April 2025.

That bond decision will come after over 50 years since the last bond approval for KCPS.

KCPS needs to address over $400 million in deferred maintenance to its buildings, something the district admitted has “significantly impacted the quality of education and the overall learning experience for our students.”

In August, when an extreme heat wave hit the Kansas City area, KCPS was forced to release students early during the first week back in class because many of the high schools lacked functioning air conditioning units in all of the classrooms.

“It is clear that we need to make essential investments in our school facilities to meet the educational needs of today’s students,” a statement from the district read Wednesday.

The resolution also aims to create modern, safe, and comfortable learning environments for students, the district said.

“There will be numerous opportunities for the community to provide feedback, join support movements, or help spread the word,” KCPS said.

