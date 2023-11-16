Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPS approves resolution marking intent to pursue bond addressing $400 million in deferred maintenance

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution Wednesday night signaling the district’s intent to pursue a General Obligation Bond in April 2025.

That bond decision will come after over 50 years since the last bond approval for KCPS.

KCPS needs to address over $400 million in deferred maintenance to its buildings, something the district admitted has “significantly impacted the quality of education and the overall learning experience for our students.”

In August, when an extreme heat wave hit the Kansas City area, KCPS was forced to release students early during the first week back in class because many of the high schools lacked functioning air conditioning units in all of the classrooms.

“It is clear that we need to make essential investments in our school facilities to meet the educational needs of today’s students,” a statement from the district read Wednesday.

The resolution also aims to create modern, safe, and comfortable learning environments for students, the district said.

“There will be numerous opportunities for the community to provide feedback, join support movements, or help spread the word,” KCPS said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Leiana Victor is forced to put a porta potty in her yard because she can't get her sewer llines...
Plumbing problems force woman to place a porta potty in her yard
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

Latest News

Mo-ped crash leaves rider with critical injuries
Lawsuit claims negligence from police officers, improper training led to fatal Independence crash
“The child care system sector is significantly underfunded and the business model is broken and...
As the childcare crisis continues, one nonprofit shares how businesses can become part of the solution
As the childcare crisis continues, one nonprofit shares how businesses can become part of the solution