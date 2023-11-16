KCI expecting significant increase in passenger numbers, travelers encouraged early arrival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the first holiday season approaches for the new KCI terminal, airport officials are already making the public aware of a drastic increase in passenger traffic.

The Kansas City Aviation Department announced Thursday that it is estimating that more than 405,000 travelers to arrive and depart over the peak travel period of Friday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

That number would be 15 percent more traffic than the 2022 number of travelers, airport officials stated.

Travelers are advised to arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure time, and even earlier than that before international flights.

Passengers are also encouraged to:

check FlyKCI.com for flight status

check in online

print out itineraries and boarding passes in advance

register with their carrier for electronic flight updates, providing mobile numbers in case of delays or cancellations

allow adequate time for security screening and checking bags

