Kansas man convicted of stalking woman using an AirTag

Photo of a gavel
Photo of a gavel(wifr)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury convicts a Kansas man of using an Apple AirTag to stalk his ex.

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Aaron Lee Barber with one count of stalking, which is a misdemeanor.

Court documents show the victim noticed Barber following her as she left work in April. As she drove, she received a notification on her iPhone that an Apple AirTag near her was being tracked.

The documents show Barber quit following the victim before she arrived home and called police.

Leavenworth police found the AirTag hidden near the vehicle’s spare tire, according to documents. Records received from Apple showed Aaron Barber was the AirTag’s owner, according to prosecuting attorneys.

Barber is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

