Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City health care group honors dozens of veterans

National World War I Museum and Memorial, Kansas City, Missouri.
National World War I Museum and Memorial, Kansas City, Missouri.(Don Ipock | National WWI Museum)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A metro health care group paused to honor dozens of veterans this week.

Optum Health and Air Force veteran, Dr. Lee Norman, joined 55 Kansas City-area veterans for a day of remembrance at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

While the country observed Veterans Day over the weekend, Dr. Norman believes veterans should be honored year-round, just like they served the country.

“Our nation’s veterans put the safety of our country above their own. And in many cases, they made the ultimate sacrifice,” Norman said. “Along with everyone at Optum, I’m proud to spend this day in their company.”

After watching a video on the history of the museum, the group toured the building. The event ended with lunch and stories about what the veterans experienced.

Optum serves veterans and those options are also open to all adults in the Kansas City area. Optum has a network of providers, urgent care centers, and specialists trained to treat and prevent various diseases and conditions.

Additional services include the Wellness on Wheels mobile medical fleet, three recently opened Community Centers, and case management services.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
I-70 footage as of 4:05 p.m.
Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash, interstate reopened
Jorge Recio's family is remembering him as a hero after he attempted to help his neighbor under...
Grieving family remembers loved one as hero
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

Latest News

A recent article from The Kansas City Star has Kansas City reimagining the corner of 16th and...
KC Star old building, possible new site for Royals
Workers at the Starbucks on 75th Street near I-35 participated in a strike on Thursday.
Workers at Starbucks walk out for Red Cup Rebellion
A recent article from The Kansas City Star has Kansas City reimagining the corner of 16th and...
Game of Thrones: New reports says Royals considering third site
KCPS said Thursday it was moving a bus stop on the corner of 56th and Jackson to 55th and...
KCPS changes bus stop location after parents voice concerns
Workers at Starbucks walk out for Red Cup Rebellion