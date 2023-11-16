Kansas City health care group honors dozens of veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A metro health care group paused to honor dozens of veterans this week.

Optum Health and Air Force veteran, Dr. Lee Norman, joined 55 Kansas City-area veterans for a day of remembrance at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

While the country observed Veterans Day over the weekend, Dr. Norman believes veterans should be honored year-round, just like they served the country.

“Our nation’s veterans put the safety of our country above their own. And in many cases, they made the ultimate sacrifice,” Norman said. “Along with everyone at Optum, I’m proud to spend this day in their company.”

After watching a video on the history of the museum, the group toured the building. The event ended with lunch and stories about what the veterans experienced.

Optum serves veterans and those options are also open to all adults in the Kansas City area. Optum has a network of providers, urgent care centers, and specialists trained to treat and prevent various diseases and conditions.

Additional services include the Wellness on Wheels mobile medical fleet, three recently opened Community Centers, and case management services.

