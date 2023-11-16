Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

A Kansas City favorite sweet treat now available in grocery stores

Kansas City's Betty Rae's Ice Cream will begin selling pints of ice cream in metro grocery...
Kansas City's Betty Rae's Ice Cream will begin selling pints of ice cream in metro grocery stores.(Betty Rae's Ice Cream)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City company is expanding into dozens of grocery stores.

Betty Rae’s announced a handful of flavors will be sold by the pint at 28 Cosentino family-owned Price Copper, SunFresh, and Cosentino’s Market grocery stores in the metro.

Flavors available include Butter Pecan, Chocolate Brownie, Cookies and Cream, Cookie Dough, Peppermint Bark, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Bean.

The move comes after Betty Rae’s new owners opened a third location in Olathe this summer. The shop joins stores in Waldo and the River Market along with the company’s Ice Cream Truck.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce wins new (and incredibly cute) popularity contest

Fans have the option to pick from 26 ice cream flavors at Betty Rae’s three locations. The company also adds seasonal flavors and monthly options to the rotation.

The rotating flavors for fall this year are Carrot Cake, Spiced Pear Crumble, Root Beer, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
I-70 footage as of 4:05 p.m.
Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash, interstate reopened
Jorge Recio's family is remembering him as a hero after he attempted to help his neighbor under...
Grieving family remembers loved one as hero
A shooting in the parking lot of a Platte City Wendy's left one person dead Wednesday, Nov. 15,...
One dead, another injured in Platte City Wendy’s shooting

Latest News

Missouri cannabis regulators pull manufacturing license from company
Photo of a gavel
Kansas man convicted of stalking woman using an AirTag
FILE — The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
KCI expecting significant increase in passenger numbers, travelers encouraged early arrival
Springfield Glendale High School student in custody for bringing loaded gun to class