Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are actively investigating the death of a teenage girl as a homicide.

On Sunday just before 7 p.m., Grandview police officers found the body of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes near East 127th Street and Lemon Tree Lane. As of Tuesday, however, Kansas City police are now in charge of the investigation.

Investigators believe Hughes was killed in Kansas City before her body was discovered in Grandview. This all came 24 hours after she was reported missing by her family.

Within that timeline, KCPD said keeping up with the case was “chaotic” because they had to go work across cities and departments to find answers.

When Amauri’s mother first reported her missing on Saturday, she thought her daughter could be in the area of College Boulevard. But, when officers went to a home there, nobody answered the door and neighbors didn’t know anything about the missing 17-year-old.

The next day, Grandview police were called to a parking lot on East 127th Street on reports that a body had been found. That body was later determined to be Hughes.

Currently, no suspect is in custody, but police say they hope to make quick progress in the case.

“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really good headway,” KCPD Officer Alayna Gonzalez said. “I’m confident in saying that they’re making good headway, and we feel like we’re going to have some answers hopefully very soon.”

KCTV5 did reach out to Amauri’s family today, but they are not ready to speak. However, this Saturday at Grandview High School at 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot, they will be holding a vigil to honor Amauri’s life.

