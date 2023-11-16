Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over

By Alex Love
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are actively investigating the death of a teenage girl as a homicide.

On Sunday just before 7 p.m., Grandview police officers found the body of 17-year-old Amauri Hughes near East 127th Street and Lemon Tree Lane. As of Tuesday, however, Kansas City police are now in charge of the investigation.

Investigators believe Hughes was killed in Kansas City before her body was discovered in Grandview. This all came 24 hours after she was reported missing by her family.

Within that timeline, KCPD said keeping up with the case was “chaotic” because they had to go work across cities and departments to find answers. 

When Amauri’s mother first reported her missing on Saturday, she thought her daughter could be in the area of College Boulevard. But, when officers went to a home there, nobody answered the door and neighbors didn’t know anything about the missing 17-year-old. 

The next day, Grandview police were called to a parking lot on East 127th Street on reports that a body had been found. That body was later determined to be Hughes. 

Currently, no suspect is in custody, but police say they hope to make quick progress in the case.

“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really good headway,” KCPD Officer Alayna Gonzalez said. “I’m confident in saying that they’re making good headway, and we feel like we’re going to have some answers hopefully very soon.”

KCTV5 did reach out to Amauri’s family today, but they are not ready to speak. However, this Saturday at Grandview High School at 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot, they will be holding a vigil to honor Amauri’s life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Kansas City Police taking over investigation into death of 17-year-old girl

Grandview police identify 17-year-old found dead, investigating as a homicide

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic
school bus generic
Olathe School District recommends changing school start times

Latest News

Residents in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for a bus stop to be moved following multiple...
Residents urge KCPS to move bus stop after violence in area
Residents urge KCPS to move bus stop after violence in area
“Detectives are working very diligently to develop a person of interest and are making really...
Investigation into death of 17-year-old girl continues as KCPD takes over
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Witnesses claim ‘WWE style wrestling move’ led to death of auto parts store alleged thief