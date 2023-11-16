Independence Center shooting victim dies from injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pregnant woman who was shot and critically injured while inside Independence Center last week died from those injuries.

Karla Brown’s family said the 19-year-old passed away nearly a week after the shooting. The family said they made the decision to donate her organs so that she can live on through others.

The shooting Friday afternoon injured two other people. They were treated and released from hospitals the evening of the shooting. According to court records filed Monday, an off-duty officer at Dillard’s arrived on the shooting first and found three injured victims.

MarkAnthony Greer, 21, faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Surveillance video at the mall showed a group that included the critically injured woman encountering a second group in the mall. That second group included Greer, according to court documents. The two groups passed each other at the mall entrance and a verbal argument began. Court records said a victim uninvolved with either group was shot in the leg, and the rest of the second group ran to the parking lot.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said witnesses identified the shooter as Greer, or a man who matched Greer’s appearance.

A GoFundMe for Brown is collecting donations for Brown’s parents and her funeral.

