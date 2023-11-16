Aging & Style
Holiday Boutique: Johnson County Christmas Bureau

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Holiday Boutique is a shopping event, but it is also a fundraiser for the Johnson County Christmas Bureau.  The ticket sales and the proceeds gleaned from the nearly 200 Christmas Trees and wreaths at Holiday Boutique go directly to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. Nina shares with Jillian the ways the proceeds support the tore where Kansas Citians in need can shop free of charge this holiday season.

