Here’s how you can help pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for Harvesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and one regional food bank is looking to assist those experiencing food insecurity.

Harvesters has scheduled a Holiday Helpers event on Saturday, Nov 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to box meals for families. Harvesters locations can be found here.

The food bank will provide labels, “packed by” cards and fun activities for kids to use for each holiday meal.

Volunteers are asked to bring the following items for the boxes they will pack:

2 – 14.5 oz. Cans of Green Beans

1 – 15.25 oz. Can of Corn

1 – 14 oz. Can of Cranberry Sauce

1 – 15 oz. Can of Sweet Potatoes

1 – 10.5 oz. Can of Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 – 8.5 oz. Box of Corn Muffin/Bread Mix

1 – 6 oz. Box of Stuffing Mix

1 – 6.6 oz. Box of Instant Mashed Potatoes

1 – .87 oz. Packet of Gravy Mix

Those willing to participate can sign up for hour-long shifts here.

Volunteer questions can be directed to getinvolved@harvesters.org or 816-929-3090.

