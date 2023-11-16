Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Hearing will take place in religious leaders’ lawsuit challenging Missouri abortion ban

Clergy who filed suit seeking to overturn Missouri’s abortion law and other opponents of the...
Clergy who filed suit seeking to overturn Missouri’s abortion law and other opponents of the law hold a March through downtown St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The suit says Missouri legislators invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the law in violation of the Missouri Constitution. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge on Thursday will hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban on the grounds that lawmakers who passed the measure imposed their own religious beliefs on others who don’t share them.

The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of 13 Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders who support abortion rights. It seeks a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing its abortion law, and a declaration that provisions of the law violate the Missouri Constitution.

It is among 38 lawsuits filed in 23 states challenging restrictive abortion laws enacted by conservative states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The landmark ruling left abortion rights up to each state to decide.

The lawsuit states the Missouri Constitution “does not tolerate this establishment into law of one particular religious view at the expense of others’ religious freedom and of the health and lives of millions of Missourians.”

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, a Republican, has called the lawsuit “foolish” and said lawmakers “were acting on the belief that life is precious and should be treated as such,” not a religious belief.

Within minutes of last year’s Supreme Court decision, then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, filed paperwork to immediately enact a 2019 law prohibiting abortions “except in cases of medical emergency.” That law contained a provision making it effective only if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The law makes it a felony punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison to perform or induce an abortion. Medical professionals who do so also could lose their licenses. The law says that women who undergo abortions cannot be prosecuted.

ALSO READ: ‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri

Missouri already had some of the nation’s more restrictive abortion laws and had seen a significant decline in the number of abortions performed, with residents instead traveling to clinics just across the state line in Illinois and Kansas.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the faith leaders by Americans United for Separation of Church & State and the National Women’s Law Center, said sponsors and supporters of the Missouri measure “repeatedly emphasized their religious intent in enacting the legislation.”

It quotes the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Rep. Nick Schroer, as saying that “as a Catholic I do believe life begins at conception and that is built into our legislative findings.” A co-sponsor, Republican state Rep. Barry Hovis, said he was motivated “from the Biblical side of it,” according to the lawsuit.

Lawsuits in other states take similar approaches.

In Indiana, lawyers for five anonymous women — who are Jewish, Muslim and spiritual — and advocacy group Hoosier Jews for Choice argued that state’s ban infringes on their beliefs. Their lawsuit specifically highlights the Jewish teaching that a fetus becomes a living person at birth and that Jewish law prioritizes the mother’s life and health. A state appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Dec. 6.

In Kentucky, three Jewish women sued, claiming the state’s ban violates their religious rights under the state’s constitution and religious freedom law. They allege that Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions.

ALSO READ: Judge rules Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Jorge Recio's family is remembering him as a hero after he attempted to help his neighbor under...
Grieving family remembers loved one as hero
I-70 footage as of 4:05 p.m.
Fatality confirmed on second I-70 westbound crash, interstate reopened
When Breia Lastovka began losing her eyesight, her parents asked her what places she wanted to...
Iowa girl’s bucket-list trip to KC creates lasting connection, return visit

Latest News

FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Witnesses claim ‘WWE style wrestling move’ led to death of auto parts store alleged thief
Witnesses claim ‘WWE style wrestling move’ led to death of auto parts store alleged thief
Marcus Haynes, 15, in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis.
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis
Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection which developed into sepsis