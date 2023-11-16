Aging & Style
FORECAST: Last day in the mid 60s as colder temperatures move in to stay for a stretch

Last day in the mid 60s as colder temperatures move in to stay for a stretch
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A first warn is in place for Monday because of a cold front that will be sweeping through, bringing in showers and colder conditions, just in time for the start of Thanksgiving week! Right now, the start of rain chances begin Sunday afternoon with higher chances Sunday night into Monday morning. The system will stall on Monday allowing for wrap-around showers throughout the day Monday into Monday night. The models are hinting at a possible change to a wintry mix and snow for areas north of I-70. Behind the front, temperatures will be significantly different than this week with highs in the 40s. So, as you are packing for your grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving the jacket will be needed! Today, get out and enjoy the warmer temperatures while we have them because a cold front pushes through tonight dropping temperatures back to average. The low 60s are expected on Saturday before colder air and rain chances increase.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

