FBI searching for man who robbed Commerce Bank on the Plaza
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement continued their search for a man accused of robbing a bank Thursday afternoon.
The FBI stated that a man walked into the Commerce Bank about 12:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West 47th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, and handed the teller a demand note.
He also threatened a bomb, according to a release.
The man was able to leave the bank with an unknown amount of cash. He was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, in his mid-50s and wearing a blue pullover, blue cap with a white mesh backing. He also wore glasses.
No injuries were reported.
