Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin bring their trilogy tour to KC in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull are making their way to Kansas City in February 2024, bringing ‘The Trilogy’ tour to the T-Mobile Center.

The three international superstars began their tour this year. Dates were recently extended to include other cities and Kanas City made the list.

Ticket sales will open Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. The tour will also provide a range of VIP packages and opportunities for fans to get an exceptional experience.

VIP packages will include a pre-show VIP lounge invitation, an exclusive VIP tour poster, a specifically created VIP gift item, and other benefits which vary.

The singers will travel to Montreal after their Kansas City stop. Kansas City will host the pop trio on Feb. 17, 2024.

