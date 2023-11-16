Aging & Style
Big 12 announces partnership with WWE for 2023 Championship Game

The Big 12 championship trophy and World Wrestling Entertainment logo.
The Big 12 championship trophy and World Wrestling Entertainment logo.(AP Photo with WWE logo. KWTX graphic)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 is trading in one true champion for an undisputed one.

On Thursday, commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Big 12 is collaborating with the WWE for the upcoming 2023 Big 12 Football Championship.

The partnership between the college athletics conference and entertainment brand will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for the Big 12 Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. It’ll be presented on-field following the game on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sprots and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

READ MORE: Big 12 unveils four-year schedule matrix as new league takes shape

A merchandise line will be available between the two brands as well.

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan.

In addition to the title belt, a few WWE superstars will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event and the game’s coin toss.

The Big 12 Championship Game will air on ABC at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 2.

MORE: ‘I’m not done yet’: Jalon Daniels pledges return to KU for 2024

