Big 12 announces partnership with WWE for 2023 Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 is trading in one true champion for an undisputed one.

On Thursday, commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Big 12 is collaborating with the WWE for the upcoming 2023 Big 12 Football Championship.

The partnership between the college athletics conference and entertainment brand will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for the Big 12 Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. It’ll be presented on-field following the game on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sprots and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

A merchandise line will be available between the two brands as well.

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan.

In addition to the title belt, a few WWE superstars will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event and the game’s coin toss.

The Big 12 Championship Game will air on ABC at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 2.

