Watch your wallets: Thieves steal credit cards out of women’s purses

Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thieves go on a shopping spree on the dimes of their victims.

Liberty police are investigating three cases that happened Tuesday. In all three, detectives said someone stole a wallet out of a woman’s purse as they shopped.

Investigators said someone distracted each woman while another person lifted the wallet out of the owner’s purse. All three purses were open and sitting in a shopping cart.

Liberty police said the thieves charged more than $12,000 across the three stolen cards.

ALSO READ: Lawsuit: 15-year-old in Missouri foster care dies from ear infection

It’s similar to what happened recently at a restaurant in Lenexa.

Lenexa police said two thieves worked together to steal a wallet out of a customer’s purse as it hung on a chair. The crime happened with people everywhere inside the restaurant.

Detectives said as soon as the thieves lifted the wallet, they went to a nearby store and charged a large purchase on the victim’s credit card.

Detectives said they’ve also seen where thieves will sit next to, or behind a potential victim and reach into a purse that way.

ALSO READ: Governor parson says politics played a role in prosecution of former KCMO detective

Police said it’s a good reminder to put your purse on the wall side of a chair, on the table, or wear a crossbody-style purse and keep it on while shopping or at a restaurant.

