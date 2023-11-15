Watch your wallets: Thieves steal credit cards out of women’s purses

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thieves go on a shopping spree on the dimes of their victims.

Liberty police are investigating three cases that happened Tuesday. In all three, detectives said someone stole a wallet out of a woman’s purse as they shopped.

Investigators said someone distracted each woman while another person lifted the wallet out of the owner’s purse. All three purses were open and sitting in a shopping cart.

Liberty police said the thieves charged more than $12,000 across the three stolen cards.

It’s similar to what happened recently at a restaurant in Lenexa.

Lenexa police said two thieves worked together to steal a wallet out of a customer’s purse as it hung on a chair. The crime happened with people everywhere inside the restaurant.

Detectives said as soon as the thieves lifted the wallet, they went to a nearby store and charged a large purchase on the victim’s credit card.

Beware! Check out these 2 thieves working together at a Lenexa restaurant to steal a wallet out of a patron's purse on the back of her chair while she dines. Literally people everywhere! Note how the thief uses his jacket to conceal his actions while digging around in the purse.… pic.twitter.com/3vhuv5n8am — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) November 8, 2023

Detectives said they’ve also seen where thieves will sit next to, or behind a potential victim and reach into a purse that way.

Police said it’s a good reminder to put your purse on the wall side of a chair, on the table, or wear a crossbody-style purse and keep it on while shopping or at a restaurant.

