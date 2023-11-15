Sporting KC’s Pulido named 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - After missing the entire 2022 season due to knee surgery, Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido returned in 2023 to win MLS Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Pulido missed 16 months of play before his return. When he came back, he led Sporting KC in goals scored and won the club’s Most Valuable Player award.

He scored 15 goals and had six assists in all games this year. So far in this year’s MLS Playoffs, Pulido has three assists in Sporting’s upset of No. 1 seed St. Louis City SC.

Sporting KC recently announced an extension of Pulido’s contract, keeping the Mexican striker in Kansas City through the 2026 season.

When Pulido joined Sporting KC in 2020, he was named a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year.

He leads all players in Sporting’s all-time goals per game statistic.

Sporting KC resumes the MLS Playoffs against the Houston Dynamo on Nov. 26.

