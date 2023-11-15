Schrader named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week following historic performance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - After becoming the first SEC player in league history to record a 200-yard rushing and 100-yard receiving game, Missouri’s Cody Schrader was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

Schrader’s 35-carry performance only included one trip to the end zone, but helped the Tigers trounce No. 13 Tennessee 36-7.

Prior to Saturday, no Missouri player had every recorded even a 100-yard rushing, 100-yard receiving game.

Schrader became the 10th player in Division 1 history to reach the 200-100 mark in the same game and the third to do it against a ranked opponent.

He also became the 15th Missouri Tiger to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Schrader didn’t become the SEC Player of the Week, however, after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels became the first player in Division 1 history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in a game.

Missouri moved to No. 9 in the latest CFB Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. The Tigers take on Florida on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Columbia.

