Schrader named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week following historic performance

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - After becoming the first SEC player in league history to record a 200-yard rushing and 100-yard receiving game, Missouri’s Cody Schrader was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

Schrader’s 35-carry performance only included one trip to the end zone, but helped the Tigers trounce No. 13 Tennessee 36-7.

Prior to Saturday, no Missouri player had every recorded even a 100-yard rushing, 100-yard receiving game.

Schrader became the 10th player in Division 1 history to reach the 200-100 mark in the same game and the third to do it against a ranked opponent.

He also became the 15th Missouri Tiger to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Schrader didn’t become the SEC Player of the Week, however, after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels became the first player in Division 1 history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in a game.

Missouri moved to No. 9 in the latest CFB Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. The Tigers take on Florida on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Columbia.

