Reportedly fatal two-car crash on northbound I-35 temporarily delays traffic

KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.
KC ScoutCam footage of the incident from just after 6 p.m.(KC ScoutCam)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Initial reports indicate that one person died in a two-vehicle crash on the northbound entrance ramp of I-35 at 75th Street.

The crash was reported at 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday. Johnson County Med-Act says that two cars were involved, and the only injury reported so far is a fatality.

Currently, the right lane of traffic is closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene. According to KC ScoutCam, the estimated clearance time for the crash is 6:36 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until then.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or who was involved.

Editor’s Note: More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available.

