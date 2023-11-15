Over 3000 students learning about life after school at Career Expo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, 3,200 students from 50 different schools across the metro made a trip to Bartle Hall for a public service career expo.

The expo hosted students anywhere from 6th graders to high school seniors, giving them an inside look at life after school.

“It’s nice already knowing what’s going to happen when I’m out of school and I’m already prepared,” 10th-grade student Heaven Perry said.

The expo focused on jobs in the public service sector. Some of the jobs included law enforcement, EMS and IT.

“It’s really about helping kids in our area find areas they can apply their talents in public service jobs right here at home,” volunteer Lauren Palmer said.

Some students at the expo already had an idea of what career path to take, but used the expo as an opportunity to learn more.

“I want to be a firefighter because I want to do something active and help people,” 10th-grade student, Jamilla Mackey said. “I know what made me want to do it, I want to hear their story of what made them want to be a firefighter.”

Volunteers said the expo isn’t a career fair, it’s designed to give students an idea of what careers are available. Some students have made connections through the expo that has led to internships and jobs after graduating.

