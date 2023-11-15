Natural gas rates to decrease for Spire West customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A change in the filing of natural gas rates beginning Thursday will help Spire West customers get an ease to their bills.

The Missouri Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that wholesale changes to the cost of natural gas will go into effect Nov. 16. To reflect the changes and a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment factor, Spire West residential customers will see their natural gas rates go from approximately $1.08 per cubic feet to $1.02.

Spire said it estimates the decrease in cost will lower customers’ monthly bill of the typical residential customer by $3.48.

Actual savings will be impacted by the usage a customer has, primarily impacted by weather.

