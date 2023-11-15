Aging & Style
Motorcyclist dies from injures in Raytown crash

Channel 2 Police lights generic
Channel 2 Police lights generic
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Raytown killed a person riding a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at East 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Raytown police asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

Troopers said a driver in a pickup truck hit the motorcycle, killing the rider.

The cause of the investigation is underway.

