Motorcyclist dies from injures in Raytown crash

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Raytown killed a person riding a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at East 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Raytown police asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

Troopers said a driver in a pickup truck hit the motorcycle, killing the rider.

The cause of the investigation is underway.

